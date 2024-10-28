Why we are writing a love story to Sussex and how you can get involved
The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our county as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top-notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions.
We’re spoiled in Sussex, with miles of beaches, the South Downs National Park, top theatres, a host of quirky, independent shops and more – and we want to shout about it.
The county is steeped in history, too, being the location for the Battle of Hastings in 1066, and there are several castles across the area along with other historic and National Trust properties.
There are a host of attractions like Drusillas Park, Brighton’s i360, Knockhatch Adventure Park, Fishers Farm Park, the Aldingbourne Country Centre, and many, many more.
It’s a great place for food-and-drink, too, with a range of top-quality restaurants, independent cafés and tea rooms, and some great pubs and breweries – from the larger-scale, like Harveys, to micros producing local craft ales and more – and is fast becoming the go-to place for English wines.
And where else could you play a game of stoolball and then take a walk down a twitten while carrying a trug? Only in Sussex.
Our team of reporters across Sussex are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back – for example, Worthing and Chichester chief reporter Sam Morton recently visited a new Turkish restaurant, while head of sport Mark Dunford tried his hand at the world’s fastest-growing sport, pickleball.
We need your help, too – if you #LoveYour... we want to know what and why. You can submit your own article about something that makes your village, town or city special to you in your own words or via video – upload at https://www.yourworld.net/submit and select SussexWorld from the menu.
Whether you want to share your love for something local, champion your local pub or let people know about a hidden gem, we want to hear from you.
