Wick with Toddington awarded landmark £20million in government funding

Wick with Toddington has been awarded a landmark £20 million in government funding through the national Pride in Place programme.

According to Arun District Council, this is a transformative initiative designed to empower communities and restore pride in local neighbourhoods. This funding will be delivered over the next ten years, with £2 million allocated annually to support long-term regeneration and community-led development.

Wick with Toddington (in Littlehampton) is one of 169 areas across the UK selected for this investment, which aims to put local people at the heart of neighbourhood renewal.

In line with the programme’s three core objectives, the investment will help:

- build stronger communities – fostering a sense of belonging, cohesion, and pride in the local area

- create thriving places – with vibrant high streets, quality infrastructure, and accessible amenities

- empower people to take back control – ensuring residents have a voice in shaping the future of their neighbourhood

A new Neighbourhood Board will be established to oversee the funding, bringing together residents, local businesses, grassroots organisations, workplace representatives, faith groups, the local MP, and community leaders.

The board will be led by an independent chair appointed by the local authority in consultation with the MP and will include at least one ward councillor.

This inclusive structure ensures that decisions are made by those with a deep connection to the area, and that the programme remains community-led throughout its 10-year duration.

Cllr Martin Lury, leader of the council, said: “This funding is incredible news for this area and our residents. The programme is intended as a plan for change, that gives power and pride back to communities. While we are waiting for the final details of the funding, we know that any allocation will make a difference and I look forward to seeing this funding put to work where it is needed most.”

Cllr Mike Northeast, Ward Councillor said: “This funding marks a turning point for Wick with Toddington, offering the opportunity to create certainty, control, and the resources needed to plan for a brighter future. It is a recognition of the community’s potential and a commitment to helping it thrive.”

Funding will begin to flow from April 2026, with planning and community engagement starting immediately. Key milestones include:

- winter 2025/26 – Neighbourhood Boards and local authorities receive tailored data packs and polling insights

- spring 2026 – initial capacity and capital funding issued

- summer 2026 – finalised Board membership and boundary proposals submitted

- autumn 2026 – government review and confirmation of proposals

The council said it encourages residents to get involved in shaping the vision for Wick with Toddington’s future.