Wild West legend's rifle goes under the hammer at Sussex auction house

The historic artefact was up for auction with Burstow and Hewett on November 3 and was estimated to fetch £30,000-£50,000.

But the highest bid for the piece was £19,000 which was declined by the seller.

The rifle was bought some years ago by an East Sussex man from a collector in Kent.

Annie Oakley’s “Rifle Queen” Presentation Engraved Daw’s 408 Pin-Fire Smooth Bore Target Gun was offered in a single lot auction.

Nicknamed “Little Sure Shot” by Sitting Bull, Annie Oakley rose to international fame in the late 19th century through her unmatched skill and showmanship in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.

Her mastery of firearms and trailblazing role as a woman in a male-dominated arena left an enduring imprint on both history and popular culture.

Oakley developed hunting skills as a child in order to provide for her impoverished family in western Ohio. At age 15, she won a shooting contest against an experienced marksman, Frank E Butler, whom she married in 1876. The pair joined Buffalo Bill in 1885, performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state.

Audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's hand or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. She earned more than anyone else in the troupe except Buffalo Bill himself.

Since her death, at the age of 66, in 1926, her story has been adapted for stage musicals and films, including Annie Get Your Gun.

The 408 Pin-Fire Smooth Bore Target Gun was crafted in the late 19th Century, this George Henry Daw, of Threadneedle Street, London. George H. Daw supplied the finest shotguns and rifles to many important figures, such as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

