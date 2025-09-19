Wild West legend's rifle to go under the hammer at Sussex auction house

The historic artefact is up for auction with Burstow and Hewett on Monday November 3 at 3pm and is estimated to fetch £30,000-£50,000

Annie Oakley’s “Rifle Queen” Presentation Engraved Daw’s 408 Pin-Fire Smooth Bore Target Gun will be sold in a single lot auction.

It falls exactly 99 years to the day since Annie Oakley’s passing, marking a poignant occasion to celebrate and reflect on the extraordinary life and legacy of America’s most iconic sharpshooter.

Nicknamed “Little Sure Shot” by Sitting Bull, Annie Oakley rose to international fame in the late 19th century through her unmatched skill and showmanship in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.

Her mastery of firearms and trailblazing role as a woman in a male-dominated arena left an enduring imprint on both history and popular culture.

Oakley developed hunting skills as a child in order to provide for her impoverished family in western Ohio. At age 15, she won a shooting contest against an experienced marksman, Frank E. Butler, whom she married in 1876. The pair joined Buffalo Bill in 1885, performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state.

Audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's hand or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. She earned more than anyone else in the troupe except Buffalo Bill himself.

Since her death, at the age of 66, in 1926, her story has been adapted for stage musicals and films, including Annie Get Your Gun.

The “Rifle Queen” gun represents not only a fine example of 19th-century firearms craftsmanship but also a rare, tangible link to Oakley’s story — a woman who challenged expectations and became a global symbol of precision, resilience, and independence.

The 408 Pin-Fire Smooth Bore Target Gun was crafted in the late 19th Century, this George Henry Daw, of Threadneedle Street, London. George H. Daw supplied the finest shotguns and rifles to many important figures, such as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The gun is accompanied by its original mahogany carrying case, which bears a brass plaque on the cover, inscribed "Rifle Queen" centred with the initials "A.O.". The case with original William Tompson of Birmingham Patent lock. The interior with re-fitted green baize lining and later plaque. Additionally, a letter from George H. Daw Gunmakers is included regarding the gun, with some prior research and comments.

