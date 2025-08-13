Wild West spectacular set to captivate Bexhill crowds

Following the success of the Roaring 20s, the 60s Revolution, and the 70's Explosion, this new spectacle is something that Roger is highly enthusiastic about.

It will even feature a Back to the Future DeLorean car, with its dashboard set to September 6, 1885.

Admission will be free, and the event will take place behind the De La Warr Pavilion and on its lawns, promising something for all the family to enjoy. There will also be line dancing, with a line dance caller, for anyone who wants to participate.

Roger said: "This was an idea that I've had for quite a while. A country and western stroke Wild West theme will capture the imagination of the community and visitors. Country music is really big now, but by incorporating Wild West skills and stunt action cowboys, there's going to be something for everybody.

"On the terrace at the De La Warr, we'll have a stage, we've got top class country bands, we've got a line dance caller, so they will teach, and people can do line dancing on mass, that's always going to be a popular thing. Bexhill Musical Theatre Choir will be entertaining everyone on the stage with a rousing " Whip Crack Away" from Calamity Jane and an Oklahoma Medley.

"On the sloping lawns, we'll have classic American cars, and as you approach the bottom of the sloping lawns, it's the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future trilogy, so we're very fortunate to have the Back to the Future DeLorean car with all the gadgets, with all the lights, with the dashboard set at 6th September 1885. People can have their photos taken with that."

The main lawn will be transformed into a Wild West town and Tombstone market. There will be sideshows, arena performances and a Mexican mariachi band. Strolling cowboys with banjos will be mingling with visitors, and there will also be a lasso and whip-cracking skills workshop, along with gun-spinning shows and a vintage funfair.

Roger says that the highlight will be the stunt action cowboys who will be performing for spectators there: "The stunt cowboys are phenomenal, and that is never going to be quiet. It's going to be exciting for every age group."

Local boutique aFic, at 22A Wilton Road, will be stocking Wild West-style clothing and accessories from August 19. Owner Colin Cleaver said: "I've got hay going in the window, vintage denim from a London supplier, gingham shirts, I've got some gingham dresses, a good selection of cowboy hats, cowboy belts, and bandanas. I like country music. I like that vibe, and I'm a Taylor Swift fan. I'm going to really enjoy this event."

Organiser Roger Crouch.

Photo: Submitted

De La Warr Pavilion Lawns.