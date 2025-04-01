Wildfowling to be banned at Chichester Harbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hunting of wild ducks and geese at Chichester Harbour has now been banned.

Members of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy have voted not to renew the ten year licence application for wildfowling.

The decision was made at the annual general meeting held at Eames Farm, Thorney Island on Monday (March 31).

"The Chichester Harbour Conservancy Board has made the decision not to grant renewal of a licence for Chichester Wildfowlers’ Association to conduct wildfowling on Chichester Harbour Conservancy managed land,” a statement read on Tuesday (April 1).

Brent Geese in Chichester Harbour

"The decision was made at the board meeting held on March 31, 2025. At the meeting the board heard representations from the Chichester Wildfowlers’ Association and from West Sussex Wildlife Protection.

“Following debate, the board found wildfowling on land managed by Chichester Harbour Conservancy to be incompatible with the organisation’s primary strategic focus on the conservation and restoration of nature.

"Consequently the Conservancy board took the decision to give one year’s notice of termination from May 19, 2025.”

Details of Chichester Harbour Conservancy’s strategy to 2050 can be viewed at www.conservancy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/RCS728-CHC-Vision-2024-5.pdf.