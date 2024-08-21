Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wildlife campaigners are calling for ‘greater care’ from anglers after a spate of incidents involving discarded fishing tackle.

Simon Wild, a spokesperson for West Sussex Wildlife Protection, said he and other volunteers had treated a herring gull with a hook and line in its tongue in Bognor Regis.

“We had calls from several residents in the close, and luckily one lady having attracted the bird on her shed using food was able to capture the bird within two minutes of us setting the trap by pulling on a long string,” he said.

“The gull was treated at Downlands Vets in Victoria Drive . There was no bleeding when the hook was removed due to some necrosis of the tongue caused by the hook’s damage, but we hope for a full recovery.”

Another incident involved a swan cygnet with a swollen neck in Selsey. Once the bird was rescued, vets discovered a fishing hook had left a 16cm gash in the bird’s oesophagus.