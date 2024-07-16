Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An East Sussex wildlife rescue is urging motorists to be cautious after a cygnet was fatally hit by a car yesterday (Monday, July 15).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) handles hundreds of confirmed cases of road wildlife casualties, along with hundreds more suspected incidents.

The charity’s most recent appeal to the public comes after a cygnet was hit and ‘killed instantly’ near Alfriston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescuers quickly attended the scene, and discovered that another cygnet was in need of rescuing after being separated from its family. It had been placed in a nearby field for safety by a ‘kind-hearted’ motorist, the charity said.

“The cygnet made its way into a nearby drainage dyke and by the time we arrived it had swum along the dyke towards Long Bridge," WRAS founder Trevor Weeks said.

“The poor thing was clearly frightened after its ordeal and hissed as soon as it saw me.”

Trevor was joined by Senior Rescuer Keith Ring and between the two of them they were able to catch the cygnet in the dyke using long poles and nets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith said: “I inspected the cygnet to ensure its legs were strong, and that its wings, body, head, and neck were all in good condition.

WRAS rescuers also reunited a nearby cygnet with its family. Photo: WRAS video still

"The motorist verified that this particular cygnet had not been injured. Trevor and I decided to try reuniting the cygnet with its parent.”

Mum and dad were located in a drainage dyke next to the road, close to where the cygnet was hit. Mum had three cygnets staying very close to her for safety and dad was keeping guard on the bank.

Trevor and Keith crossed the road and field to reach the family and released the cygnet by the father. The mother swiftly swam back around the corner after hearing her youngster’s calls – reuniting her with the fourth cygnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's wonderful to witness them reunited as a family,” Trevor said.

"However, it's devastating that we are faced with numerous wildlife casualties that stem directly from human actions.

"About 90 per cent of casualties where there is a known cause are linked, either directly or indirectly, to human activities."

The charity has already handled 165 road casualties in 2024, with an additional 149 suspected road casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the charity request that drivers ‘exercise caution’ on the roads and reduce speed, especially in known hotspots or areas marked with council warning signs.

WRAS said the ‘hotspots’ for wildlife rescues include: A27 Beddingham; A259 Pevensey to Little Common; C7 Between Lewes and Newhaven; Ersham Road Hailsham; A22 and A26 near Little Horsted; A27 between Firle and Selmeston; A22 and A27 around Polegate, and A22 Golden Jubilee Way.

Notably, Sevenoaks Road, Lottbridge Drove, Royal Parade, and Princes Road in Eastbourne are common areas for swans crash-landing due to turbulence, especially when young birds fly into the nearby lakes, often resulting in road casualties.

WRAS has also released a map which shows some of the key locations for wandering waterfowl and wildlife casualties. This can be found at: www.wildlifeambulance.org/educational-resources/facts-figures/road-casualties/.

For more information, visit: www.wildlifeambulance.org.