A project to build a medical centre in Willingdon will move ahead to the next stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council’s cabinet agreed to release funds to develop a planning application connected to the Polegate and Willingdon Medical Centre project.

Cabinet members heard how council will seek permission to build the facility within the Hindsland site — a former playing field in Eastbourne Road, which has already has outline planning permission for a medical centre and a 180-home housing development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kelvin Williams, the council’s cabinet member for public health and asset management, said: “Polegate and Willingdon desperately needs a new medical facility. It has been very clearly on the cards for some time.”

Wealden District Council. Pic: Contributed

He added: “Whilst it is not our statutory responsibility, we have … got funds. We have CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) money and we’ve also got revenue money. For me — and I think for the council as part of our overall strategy in terms of the wellbeing of our residents — I think this is an essential part of what we are doing.

“We are actually stepping up to the mark to deliver infrastructure for our residents going forward.”

The council’s application is currently expected to be determined in the autumn. If successful, the council says work could begin in 2026, with it fully operational by early 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to cabinet, officers note how the Hindsland site was selected in June 2025 following an options appraisal exercise, which also looked into delivering the centre as part of the neighbouring Mornings Mill site.

Officers also say the council’s ownership of the land, which it bought as part of an auction held in December last year, had been a factor in favour of the site. They say the location also saw support from local GPs and the Sussex Integrated Care Board.

Costs for the project appear not to have been made public at this stage, although officers say an estimated budget and high-level financial appraisal were shared with cabinet members as part of an exempt report considered in June.