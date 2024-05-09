Wilton Park colleagues walk to raise money for children’s hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues at Steyning-based organisation Wilton Park are walking 5km this Sunday at an event to raise money for a Kenyan children’s hospital.

Staff at Wilton Park hope to raise £2500 with a walk in support of Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, which diagnoses and treats children with cancer across Kenya.

Last year Wilton Park, which brings together experts and policy-makers to address the most complex global challenges, became the first international partner for the hospital’s annual charity walk. Wilton Park staff raised nearly £2000 to support the hospital's work.

Organiser of the UK walk and Wilton Park’s Chief Operating Officer, Jo Lawrance, set up the partnership after visiting the hospital in February 2023.

Walkers at Wilton Park's 2023 charity walk for Gertrude's Children's Hospital

Jo said: ‘We’re delighted to be hosting a second charity walk for Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital. I’ve seen with my own eyes the importance of the hospital’s work, and the difference it makes to sick children across Kenya. As a space dedicated to helping tackle some of the world’s biggest issues, Wilton Park is proud to partner with an organisation that’s changing the lives of children affected by cancer.’

This year the walkers will be joined by singers from the West Sussex Rock Choir, who will perform at the event. Choir director Emma Steel said: ‘Rock Choir are always delighted to support fantastic charities such as Gertrude’s Children Hospital and many of us, including myself, will be taking part in the sponsored 5k walk. Thank you to all the team at Wilton Park, especially our fabulous Rockie Jo Lawrance, for inviting us.’