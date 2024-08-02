Software developer Anthony Zupnik, 36, is a nostalgic superfan of old-school burger restaurant Wimpy.

Anthony grew up in Angmering and spent many happy hours at two local branches – which were run his late godmother, Maria Trifonos.

Maria ran the Littlehampton branch in the 70s and 80s, and the Worthing venue in the 90s.

"A man who claims to be Wimpy’s biggest fan has completed an epic 2,400-mile tour of visiting 61 of the chain’s restaurants across the UK to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

"Anthony Zupnik fell in love with the fast-food franchise on a trip to one in Worthing for his fifth birthday.

“After 31 days on the road, Anthony crossed the finishing line at the iconic burger restaurant’s most northerly outpost in Fraserburgh, Scotland.”

Anthony set out on his tour on July 1, and his first stop was Huddersfield Wimpy. Since then, he’s travelled the length of the country, as far south as Swanage in Dorset, sampling the delights of Wimpy restaurants.

Anthony visited the Worthing and Littlehampton branches on July 8 and 9 in the second week of his challenge.

Anthony has so far raised more than £6,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust – the charity that supported him through his cancer treatment after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22.

Anthony said: "The tour was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it's been a unique experience that I will treasure forever.

“I've enjoyed every single Wimpy. Each one has its differences, and discovering those has just made it even more special.

“The best bit of the tour has been getting the opportunity to meet the Wimpy owners and staff members who have so warmly welcomed me and all their customers. To speak to them about their histories, to hear first-hand their passion for the brand, and to see the strong sense of community they engender in their Wimpy branches has been amazing.

“This challenge has seen me combine my love for Wimpy with my love for Teenage Cancer Trust and everything they do to support teenagers and young people with cancer.

“At my lowest points during and after treatment I really did find the support that I received from Teenage Cancer Trust’s nurses and youth workers invaluable, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to achieve with this challenge.”

Despite the mammoth challenge of travelling across the UK, Anthony only had a couple of logistical low points during the tour, including a ‘scheduling mishap’ where he ended up visiting Wimpy in Eastbourne twice by accident.

Anthony said ending the tour in Fraserburgh was a great experience because the style of the restaurant was reminiscent of the Wimpys he grew up with in the 90s, so it felt nostalgic.

As a final challenge, Anthony promised to shave his head if he reached his £5,000 fundraising target for Teenage Cancer Trust. After surpassing the target, Anthony shaved his head outside of the final Wimpy stop in Fraserburgh.

“I'm happy with my new look, and hope to continue to raise awareness for this very important cause,” he said.

Anthony has thanked everyone who has donated and supported him with his challenge so far, including his wife Claire, and his employer Wolfram Research, which sponsored his journey.

Sponsor Anthony’s Wimpy Tour via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/wimpytour.

