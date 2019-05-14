Win a free family day out to Drusillas in monkey naming competition

Drusillas Park has been buzzing with excitement after the birth of a baby saki monkey.

The baby, who has yet to be sexed, is in desperate need of a name and the zoo keepers would like help from the public to think of one which suits the cheeky little monkey.

The winner will enjoy a family ticket to the zoo.

Anyone who wants to be in with a chance of winning should go to the Drusillas Facebook page for details of how to enter.

The competition will be closing at midday on May 21 and the winning name will be announced shortly after.

Mark Kenward, zoo animal manager, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the birth of the saki baby. The little one is very happy and being looked after well by his parents Makari and Suri.

“We need to give the new arrival a name though. We thought it would be nice to get a member of the public to name the baby.

“Unfortunately we won’t be able to sex the baby for a little while yet, so we need a name that is gender neutral but that reflects its cute and cheeky character.“

Saki monkeys come from the rainforest of South America and live high up in the trees. They will come down to the lower branches and shrubs in search of food.

They sleep curled up like a cat and are known as seedivores, as about 80 per cent of their diet in the wild is seeds.

The rest of their diet varies from fruit, berries, leaves and flowers, with the occasional bat or bird.