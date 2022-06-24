Win a meal for two worth £100 at Brighton's Grand Hotel – how to enter

The Cyan restaurant at Brighton’s Grand Hotel is a beautiful spot to enjoy a meal this summer.

The restaurant, inside the seafront hotel on King’s Road, includes a gorgeous circular bar and a terrace dining area with views out to sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex World was invited along to try the summer menu. We enjoyed it so much, we have teamed up with The Grand Brighton to offer our readers a chance to win a meal for two to try it for themselves.

The Cyan restaurant at The Grand

When we went along, we started our meal with a seasonal gin cocktail, which was a refreshing treat on a sunny day. The food menu has something for everyone, with lots of tempting starters and small plates and a choice of sharing options, including a Sussex charcuterie platter and a seafood platter.

Main courses include lamb, cod, lobster or steak among others and there are plenty of vegetarian and gluten free options. On our visit, we tried the special of the day, which was sea bass, served with prawns, capers and shallots. It was delicious.

The Cyan restaurant prides itself on serving seasonal food and drinks. The chefs create dishes not only inspired by local heritage but also by some of the places they have travelled.

On Sundays, roasts are the order of the day in Cyan until 7pm. Diners can choose between aged sirloin of beef, herb-roasted chicken, sea bass, nut roast or a new pork dish, each served with all the trimmings and a pudding for £22.

Seasonal menus at The Cyan restaurant at The Grand Hotel in Brighton include several platters and smaller plates

Your chance to win

To enter the competition to win a meal for two worth £100 at the Cyan restaurant, simply send the answer to the following question to [email protected]

Question: Which road is The Grand Brighton and its Cyan restaurant located on?

a: Madeira Drive

There are plenty of seasonal cocktails on the menu at the Cyan restaurant

b: King’s Road

c: West Street

The deadline to enter is 5pm on Friday, July 1. Any entries sent after this time will not be counted. By entering the competition and submitting your email address, The Grand Brighton may use it to get in contact with you for future promotions/marketing.

Read the Sussex World terms and conditions here: Competition / Prize Draw Terms and Conditions | National World (nationalworldplc.com)