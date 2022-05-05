Win tickets to Goodwoof and a stay at The Goodwood Hotel

Over the weekend of May 28-29 the grounds around Goodwood House will be taken over by dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds for the estate’s newest event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.

Goodwoof, presented by MARS Petcare, will feature a fantastic line-up of activities designed to entertain canines and humans alike.

In recognition of the estate’s long-held affection for dogs, who are more than just a best friend, and to celebrate Goodwoof, we want to hear about local dogs who have gone above and beyond to help their families through the last couple of difficult years.

Has your dog gone above and beyond during the past two years? Photo: Nicole Hains

We know that all dogs make life better for anyone who welcomes a canine friend into their home and heart, but do you know one who’s extra special?

Which dog has gone the extra mile to offer help, comfort or cheer to you, or to someone you know?

To enter the competition all you need to do is tell us your dog’s story and send an accompanying picture to the judging panel at Goodwood, and they will choose the three dogs who are best in show for all round goodness.

The winner and two runners-up will be invited, along with their families (maximum two adults and two children over 12 – under 12s go free), to be guests at Goodwoof on Sunday May 29, where they will receive their prizes – perhaps from one of the special celebrity guests...

Along with the complimentary event tickets, the winner will also receive one night at The Goodwood Hotel, for two people and one well-behaved dog, including dinner at Farmer, Butcher, Chef and breakfast in the Bar and Grill – see below for terms and conditions.

Two runners up will scoop some exclusive Goodwoof merchandise for them and their dog.

So, what are you waiting for? Send your stories and pictures to [email protected] by 12pm on Friday, May 13.

For more information about Goodwoof, including all the fun activities on offer and ticket details, visit www.goodwood.com/goodwoof

Terms and conditions

The terms and conditions are as follows:

• First prize – Tickets to Goodwoof for a family of four (under 12s go free) plus: Dinner, Bed and Breakfast for 2 people and one well behaved dog sharing a room for 1 night at The Goodwood Hotel; 3 course dinner at Farmer, Butcher, Chef and breakfast in the Bar and Grill. Drinks not included. Room must be booked Sunday to Thursday and is subject to availability; excludes Christmas, New Year, Easter, Bank Holidays and flagship events (Goodwoof, Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival, Eroica and Qatar Goodwood Festival. The prize must be redeemed before 31st December 2022. The prize cannot be exchanged for cash and any other merchandise or service.

• Second/third prizes will be a selection of exclusive Goodwoof merchandise for you and your dog.

For a full copy of the terms and conditions email [email protected]