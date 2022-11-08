Submitted on Friday, October 21, Rampion Extension Development has proposed an offshore wind farm of the coast of West Sussex.

The plans were submitted to Chichester District Council and are believed to pertain to an area off the coast of Selsey.

If successful, the wind farm would neighbour 116 wind turbines off the coast of Worthing.

Rampion offshore wind farm. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation opened on Tuesday, October 18, and will close on November 29 over adjustments to the proposed onshore cable route for Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm.

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager, Rampion 2 said: “We want to thank the local communities in Sussex for all the feedback that they have taken time to provide to us. As a result, we are considering a number of potential alternatives and modifications to our cable route, new trenchless crossings and new alternative construction or operation accesses, to help further improve the project and reduce impacts.”

Currently there are no documents on the details of the wind farm plans.

A consultation over other plans for Rampion 2 ended in September last year and the proposals sparked controversy with residents in Arun raising some concerns about the size and quantity of wind turbines.