Wind turbines at Shoreham Harbour are being blamed for the deaths of more than a hundred birds.

A concerned local resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, has documented dozens of deaths at Shoreham Port dating back to 2017.

If not instantly killed, the birds later had to be euthanised.

After becoming aware of the situation, Sussex nature enthusiast Ian Martin, who regularly visits the harbour, offered his support behind a campaign for change.

After becoming aware of the situation, Sussex nature enthusiast Ian Martin, who regularly visits the harbour, offered his support behind a campaign for change.

Ian, from Mile Oak in East Sussex, said: “I met a person recently down at the port and has been keeping records with very graphic pictures for many years of sea birds being struck and killed by the rotating blades of the turbines.

“He has taken many badly injured birds to local vets for euthanasia, which is very traumatic for the birds and himself. Others die instantly and he literally picks up the pieces.”

Norvento, the Spanish company responsible for the turbines, has confirmed it is aware of the reports.

A spokesperson said: “At Norvento, we work rigorously to ensure that all our products and operational processes guarantee the strictest respect for the environment and existing biodiversity.

Photo: Steve Robards SR2306134

“In this regard, we would like to report that we have received a number of reports from individuals about bird collisions with our nED wind turbines in Shoreham Harbour.

"From Norvento, we would like to point out that we are thoroughly studying the case, and putting our efforts in finding alternatives to keep birds away from our wind turbines. One of these possible solutions is to paint three stripes on the tip of each of the blades of our nEDs to alert the birds to their presence.”

According to the document, witnesses reported seeing the birds fly directly into the turbines. There are fears that, one day, a child may discover the remains of a dead bird.

Ian said the issue could be alleviated if the tips of the blades are painted or fitted with an audio device to ‘help alert the birds’.

Photo: Steve Robards SR2306134

He added: “This is a very unique position on the beach area where the birds, with the correct wind direction, glide in on the breeze and straight up and in to the rotating blades.

“It is a very common occurrence. It has been going on for too long now. We just need something to alleviate it. We need to keep the birds away from the blades, if possible.”

