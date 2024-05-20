Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wind turbines at Shoreham Harbour, which have been blamed for the deaths of more than a hundred birds, will now be painted to ‘avoid possible collisions’.

A concerned local resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, has documented dozens of deaths at Shoreham Port dating back to 2017.

If not instantly killed, the birds later had to be euthanised.

Norvento, the Spanish company responsible for the turbines, confirmed in June 2023 that it was aware of the reports.

A year on, Norvento has confirmed a plan of action.

A spokesperson said on Monday (May 20): “Next week the ends of the wind turbine blades will be painted black to avoid possible collisions between birds and the wind turbines.”

This news has been welcomed by Sussex nature enthusiast Ian Martin, who regularly visits the harbour.

The Mile Oak resident, who offered his support behind a campaign for change last year, said: “It’s been a long time coming but hopefully it will have the desired effect and the birds will steer themselves away from the blades.”

Mr Martin had previously told how an acquaintance had been keeping records with ‘very graphic pictures’ for many years of sea birds being struck and killed by the rotating blades of the turbines.

He added: “He has taken many badly injured birds to local vets for euthanasia, which is very traumatic for the birds and himself. Others die instantly and he literally picks up the pieces.”

According to a document, witnesses reported seeing the birds fly directly into the turbines. There were fears that, one day, a child may discover the remains of a dead bird.

Mr Martin said the issue could be alleviated if the tips of the blades are painted or fitted with an audio device to ‘help alert the birds’.

He added: “This is a very unique position on the beach area where the birds, with the correct wind direction, glide in on the breeze and straight up and in to the rotating blades.

“It is a very common occurrence. It has been going on for too long now. We just need something to alleviate it. We need to keep the birds away from the blades, if possible.”

Norvento said last year that it ‘works rigorously’ to ensure that all our products and operational processes ‘guarantee the strictest respect’ for the environment and existing biodiversity.

A statement at the time read: “In this regard, we would like to report that we have received a number of reports from individuals about bird collisions with our nED wind turbines in Shoreham Harbour.

