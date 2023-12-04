Window cleaner illuminates Christmas spirit by lighting up homes for charity
John's generosity is helping to raise vital funds for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice - a renowned children's hospice providing crucial care and support for children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.
Inspired by the magic of Christmas and in memory of his later father-in-law Ron Caddock, who was a keen supporter of Chestnut Tree House, John is helping over 70 households in the local area with the setup and removal of their lights and decorations, ensuring a hassle-free and joyous holiday experience for all.
There is no set fee for John’s work; he simply asks residents to donate whatever they choose or can afford.
John said: “Christmas is traditionally a time for giving, and I wanted to put my skills to good use to support those in need.
"This is the third year I have run the initiative in my community.
"I know so many people who love having festive lights all over their houses but dread the installation and the hassle of climbing ladders, scaling rooftops, etc.
"For the past couple of years, I have supported various charities and my local church, but this year, I have selected Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice as it does such incredible work for children and their families, and it was a cause so close to my late father-in-law’s heart, who sadly passed away earlier this year.”
John’s diary is now fully booked, but residents can still donate to Chestnut Tree House via his Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-pettitt-1698083406660.