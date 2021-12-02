Window display in Lewes Labour Party office protests violence against women and girls

Launched on Saturday, November 27, the display uses vivid graphics plus detailed statistics to highlight the issue and call for change.

The display is the initiative of Lewes Labour Women's Branch, with a number of members contributing, including Lewes Labour Women's officer, Janine Booth.

It was co-ordinated by Julie Sleightholme, joint secretary of the Women's Branch, together with Claire Scanlon of Lewes Labour Art Group.

Janine Booth, Lewes Labour women’s officer and Julie Sleightholme, display co-ordinator and Women’s Branch joint secretary, at Saturday's launch of the window display.

Julie Sleightholme said: “Shockingly, there were 2,800 domestic abuse cases reported in Sussex alone last year. And I was very concerned to read in last week's Sussex Express (26th November) that many domestic violence cases, countywide and nationally, have to be dropped because of the rule that charges have to be brought within 6 months of the assault.

“Every day, 30 women in the UK attempt suicide due to domestic abuse, and every week three women take their own lives because of such abuse.

“Our display calls for an end to all violence and abuse against women and girls, and gives worrying statistics showing the extent of problems which still exist today. It also gives information about where to go for help.”

The Display uses vivid graphics, combined with information display panels calling for change and giving details of who to contact for women and girls who need help. Also shown is the “help me” silent hand signal.