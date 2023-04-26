Wine tasting evening at East Hoathly care home

Residents and guests at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly enjoyed a night of sophistication with an evening of wine tasting that took place at the home. Sampling from a selection of white, red and rose wines, residents were able to try them all and learn about the making process, different notes and blends

Enjoying the selection of wines

Sampling from a selection of white, red and rose wines, residents were able to try the m all and learn about the making process, different notes and blends.

The wine was provided by Noble Wines in Uckfield. Charles kindly came and hosted the evening. Talking about each one, how to sample them and how they are produced. The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of cheese and biscuits, with home-made onion chutney to compliment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad