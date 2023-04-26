Wine tasting evening at East Hoathly care home

Sampling from a selection of white, red and rose wines, residents were able to try the m all and learn about the making process, different notes and blends.
The wine was provided by Noble Wines in Uckfield. Charles kindly came and hosted the evening. Talking about each one, how to sample them and how they are produced. The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of cheese and biscuits, with home-made onion chutney to compliment.
General Manager Rikki-Gene Bury said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening learning everything they could about the wines. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Lydfords as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”