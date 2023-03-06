The winner of an epic art adventure trail around Chichester has been announced by event host Chichester BID.

The free children’s art trail, which ran from February 10 to 20, was created by Chichester BID in collaboration with Pallant House Gallery, Chichester Cathedral and The Novium Museum. All three venues hosted a series of fabulously fun art workshops, craft sessions, treasure hunts and other activities for children of all ages to enjoy during half term week.

Lucky winner Samuel won the prize of an art set by the Works by collecting a paper trail, containing a colourful map with interesting facts and questions to answer along the way, from one of the participating venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By completing the trail, Samuel also won a family ticket to the Magic of Middle Earth exhibition which opens April 1 at The Novium Museum.

The winner of an epic art adventure trail around Chichester has been announced by event host Chichester BID. Q

In a statement Chichester BID said: “Congratulations Samuel, the winner of our Art Trail!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big thanks to The Works on North Street and The Novium Museum for donating the fabulous prize!”

The Novium Museum also hosted pirate themed activities throughout half term including interactive storytelling in the Guildhall at Priory Park, sword decorating craft sessions and a free pirate treasure trail around the Museum.

A free Art of Chichester Family Day was also held where were able to take part in a variety of fun creative activities to celebrate The Art of Chichester exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of an epic art adventure trail around Chichester has been announced by event host Chichester BID.