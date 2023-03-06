The free children’s art trail, which ran from February 10 to 20, was created by Chichester BID in collaboration with Pallant House Gallery, Chichester Cathedral and The Novium Museum. All three venues hosted a series of fabulously fun art workshops, craft sessions, treasure hunts and other activities for children of all ages to enjoy during half term week.
Lucky winner Samuel won the prize of an art set by the Works by collecting a paper trail, containing a colourful map with interesting facts and questions to answer along the way, from one of the participating venues.
By completing the trail, Samuel also won a family ticket to the Magic of Middle Earth exhibition which opens April 1 at The Novium Museum.
In a statement Chichester BID said: “Congratulations Samuel, the winner of our Art Trail!
“Big thanks to The Works on North Street and The Novium Museum for donating the fabulous prize!”
The Novium Museum also hosted pirate themed activities throughout half term including interactive storytelling in the Guildhall at Priory Park, sword decorating craft sessions and a free pirate treasure trail around the Museum.
A free Art of Chichester Family Day was also held where were able to take part in a variety of fun creative activities to celebrate The Art of Chichester exhibition.
At the Cathedral, families were invited to join its artist-in-residence, Anne Grebby, for a special drop-in art workshop. Participants were also encouraged to use all of their senses to create a colourful masterpiece, inspired by the modern art in the Cathedral.