The winner of this year’s competition to ‘design a light’ for Horsham has been chosen.

Run by Visit Horsham on behalf of Horsham District Council, it invites local pre and primary school children to submit designs as suggestions for a new town centre Christmas light motif.

As in previous years, 2022 saw a high standard of entries. This year also involved the highest number of judges to date who had the difficult task of picking a winner.

The judges chose a reindeer, designed by Molly, 7, which is now in place in The Forum after being manufactured by Gala Lights.

Winner Mollie with her family

She and the runners-up will receive goody bags from the judges.

Judges were: A Girl In Her Shed, Annies Closet, Brick Bus, Busylizzy, By Jove Media, Chococo, Composure, Harris Lord Recruitment, Katrina Smith Travel, Counsellors, Little Notes, Make Do And Trend, Perfect Start Nurseries, Pretty Things, Screen Social, Shelleys Venue Decoration and Vacalola.

