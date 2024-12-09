Winner of Littlehampton charity's Christmas Tree and Crib Festival announced

The work that went into Arundel CE Primary School's tree impressed the team at local charity Friends of the Mombasa Children and festival co-ordinator Chris Azzaro announced the winner on Friday evening.

All around the schools' tree was a gold ribbon on which the words from The Bible, telling of The Birth of Jesus in Matthew, had been written by hand.

To complete the verse, it meant there was a long stream of ribbon trailing to the floor, which visitors were able to pick up and read.

As well as trees decorated by various community groups, there were long strings of angels painted by students at Unity School in Mombasa, Kenya, and crib scenes on display on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Azzaro said the festival was better than ever. Refreshments were on sale in the coffee lounge and there was a Christmas sale in the Knight Hall, all raising money to support Unity School in Mombasa, including the feeding and medical programmes.

Friends of the Mombasa Children was founded 22 years ago to support children living in poverty in Mombasa. At Unity School, it provides free education to a number of children, free midday meals and access to medical help when needed.

One crib scene was on loan from Jill Belchamber. It was constructed by the late Richard Belchamber, who is fondly remembered by Littlehampton United Church.

1 . Christmas Tree and Crib Festival Angels made by students at Unity School in Mombasa, Kenya Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Christmas Tree and Crib Festival Arundel CE Primary School's tree is wrapped in gold ribbon with handwritten words from The Bible, telling of The Birth of Jesus in Matthew Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Christmas Tree and Crib Festival Trees decorated by the U3A, left, and Arun Care Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Christmas Tree and Crib Festival Broadwater CE Primary School's colourful tree, right, and the tree made by last year's winners, the Edwin James Festival Choir Photo: Elaine Hammond