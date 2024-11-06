Winners of the Arun Business Awards announced as traders celebrate another successful year
Founded in 1999, the awards attracted more than 130 entries this year – testament to the wide variety of businesses in the district, and winners were drawn from an impressive array of entries.
This year’s event took place at Fontwell Race Course, compered by Miriam Nicholls, Business and Economy Manager for Arun District Council, and the brains behind the successful Arun Business Partnership.
Councillor Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said:“The evening was a fantastic celebration of the diverse businesses we are lucky to have in our district and everyone nominated should feel extremely proud, whether they won on the night or not. It takes real skill and hard work to make a business thrive in a difficult market - well done to everyone!”
This year’s winners are:
New Business of the Year Award: Hands Solo Hair
Marketing and Promotion Award: Regis Removals
Customer Care Award: Redwood and Sons Estate Agents
Website of the Year: Art with Tricia
Independent Retailer of the Year Award: J W Sports
Training and Development Award: The White Swan, Arundel
Sussex by the Sea Tourism Award: The Beach Club, Littlehampton (pictured above)
Green Business Award: On Corner
Charity or Community Interest Company of the Year: Creative Heart
The Robert Warham Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jenson Mason from Valet Plus
Business of the Year over 10 employees: Regis Removals
Business of the Year 6-10 Employees: Just Learn
Small Business of the Year up to 5 employees: Upper Crust
Employee or Team of the Year: Neil Carter – N L Autos
Employer of the Year: Meridian Medical
Business Person of the Year: Hollie Wride – The Steakist
Overall Business of the Year Award: Regis Removals