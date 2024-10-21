Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey stars set appear at Chichester Comic Con this December
Big-screen stars Craig David Dowsett and Natasha Rose Mills, best known for their roles in Winnie Pooh: Blood and Honey, are set to appear at Chichester Comic Con later this year.
They’re just two of many reasons to go to this year’s Comic Con, which is set to take place on December 1 at Westgate Leisure Centre, and gives visitors a chance to meet Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, have their photo taken in front of an X-Wing model and much more.
Alongside all that, the event also gives collectors a chance to add to their dragon’s hoard of pop culture goodies, with a range of traders selling ‘out of this world’ goods.
The convention is organised by Creed Conventions, which has hosted similar events all over the UK, including Southampton, Portsmouth and Reading.