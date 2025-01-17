Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next year marks the centenary of Winnie-the-Pooh – and plans are already well under way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashdown Forest Foundation is delighted to announce a new charity partnership with Pooh Corner, Hartfield’s world-famous tearoom and ‘Pooh-seum’.

2026 marks the centenary of Winnie-the-Pooh. Pooh Corner is generously supporting Ashdown Forest’s plans to celebrate the centenary as well as the Foundation’s ongoing work to maintain and improve the Forest environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pooh Corner will donate a percentage from a new range of Ashdown Forest merchandise along with further funding and in-kind support.

Neil Reed, owner of Pooh Corner, and St Clair Jones, chair of trustees at The Ashdown Forest Foundation

Neil Reed, owner of Pooh Corner, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Ashdown Forest Foundation as our chosen charity.

"Without Ashdown Forest we would not have Winnie-the-Pooh. Living on the edge of the forest, A.A. Milne was inspired by the incredible local landscape which led him to write about his son and animal friends

exploring the outside world.

“These stories are rooted in the landscape of the Ashdown Forest; from Gills Lap Clump to The Enchanted Place, Milne tied his writing to real places in the forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashdown Forest Foundation merchandise

“Established in 1978, Pooh Corner has a longstanding connection to the Ashdown Forest. A visit to Pooh Corner is not complete without a walk to admire the scenery of Ashdown Forest and follow in Milne’s footsteps.

“Supporting The Ashdown Forest Foundation, as an official fundraising charity of Ashdown Forest, is crucial to Pooh Corner. This landscape deserves to be protected for future generations to enjoy and explore.”

Robin St Clair Jones, Chair of Trustees at The Ashdown Forest Foundation, is excited about this development.

He said: “Our new partnership with Pooh Corner will be of enormous benefit to the Foundation and Ashdown Forest, supporting us to continue our work of enhancing the Forest’s natural environment and maintaining it as a place of respite for more than 1.5 million visitors every year. We are enormously grateful to Neil and the team for their generosity, and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashdown Forest Foundation is a charity of Ashdown Forest, and raises funds to help protect, conserve and enhance its ten square miles of heathland and woodland.

Ashdown Forest is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and home to rare and endangered birds, butterflies and other wildlife. To find out more, including how you can support their vital work, visit ashdownforestfdn.org.

Visit Pooh Corner in Hartfield or online at www.poohcorner.co.uk.