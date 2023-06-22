The new musical stage adaptation of Winnie the Pooh comes to Brighton tomorrow (Friday) - and the cast made a pilgrimage to the famous bear’s Sussex home in Ashdown Forest.

They spent the day at the Sussex beauty spot - famous as the magical landscape that inspired one of the world's best loved children's stories. The iconic British character was created by A.A. Milne who lived on the Forest and conjured stories inspired by explorations with his young son, Christopher Robin.

The day out included A morning visit to Pooh Corner shop in Hartfield High Street, a walk to the famous Pooh Bridge, where the pooh-sticks game is still played, and afternoon tea at Ashdown park Hotel and Country Club.

After a run in London, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Sheffield - the show runs at the Theatre Royal, Brighton, from Friday (June 23) until Sunday (June 25).

The Cast of Winnie the Pooh on Poohsticks Bridge, Hundred Acre Wood

Ashdown Forest Countryside Manager Ash Walmsley said: "We were thrilled to welcome the cast to our amazing countryside here in East Sussex. We enjoyed bringing the story back to its home in an English countryside that has seen so much of its wildlife lost since the original books were written. We are delighted to talk to people young and old about how these stories and the play can reconnect people back to nature.

"October 2026 will mark 100 years since the first publication of the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories and Pooh’s arrival in the Hundred Acre Wood. We are working with a range of organisations, including Disney, to explore what the centenary could look like."

The show features life-sized puppetry of all the characters we know and love. It also includes many of the original songs written by Robert and Richard Sherman, including 'Winnie the Pooh,' 'The Wonderful Thing About Tigger,' and 'A Rather Blustery Day.' It comes to England following record-breaking premieres in New York City and Chicago.

