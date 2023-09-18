The ever-popular Wintershall Nativity Journey is set to return later this year, giving families from all over the UK a chance to ‘experience the real Christmas story’ for themselves.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held on Wintershall Estate, in Surrey, the event remains popular with visitors from Sussex and has been touted as “the perfect way to get the entire family into the Christmas mood.”

Visitors are invited to follow Mary, Joseph and their donkey on the steep and winding road to Bethlehem, to see Roman soldiers, shepherds and travellers come from far afield and to watch Christ’s story unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This years journey combines an interactive promenade with a traditional nativity play in Holly Barn Theatre, giving audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the story. Actors in biblical costumes, alongside sheep, donkeys, horses and a sheepdog take the audiences on foot from the open air to the barn, where the story of Christ’s birth will unfold accompanied by songs, music and festive carolling.

The Wintershall Nativity Journey. Photo: Jo Pomeroy.

Tickets cost £14 – £30 and performances are 90 minutes long. Family tickets, which cover the cost of two adults and two child, cost between £63 and £84. Parking at the venue is free, but visitors are encouraged to book early in order to secure their desired date and time. It is also advisable to wrap up warm and wear footwear and clothing suitable for a country walk.