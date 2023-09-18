Wintershall Nativity Journey set to return for 2023
Held on Wintershall Estate, in Surrey, the event remains popular with visitors from Sussex and has been touted as “the perfect way to get the entire family into the Christmas mood.”
Visitors are invited to follow Mary, Joseph and their donkey on the steep and winding road to Bethlehem, to see Roman soldiers, shepherds and travellers come from far afield and to watch Christ’s story unfold.
This years journey combines an interactive promenade with a traditional nativity play in Holly Barn Theatre, giving audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the story. Actors in biblical costumes, alongside sheep, donkeys, horses and a sheepdog take the audiences on foot from the open air to the barn, where the story of Christ’s birth will unfold accompanied by songs, music and festive carolling.
Tickets cost £14 – £30 and performances are 90 minutes long. Family tickets, which cover the cost of two adults and two child, cost between £63 and £84. Parking at the venue is free, but visitors are encouraged to book early in order to secure their desired date and time. It is also advisable to wrap up warm and wear footwear and clothing suitable for a country walk.
The event will take place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of December. Visitors are invited to come along early to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and a slice of cake.