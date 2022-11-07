A Genee G-Touch wireless screen donated by the Friends of Sussexdown

The Friends of Sussexdown Committee is dedicated to providing facilities, extra comforts, activities, trips out and support for residents of Sussexdown care home. Funds are raised throughout the year by events and donations and the committee works closely with Sussexdown on a number on initiatives.

Genee is a UK leading manufacturer of innovative technological solutions who supply the G-Touch wireless screens. The G-Touch interactive screen is easy to use and an engaging resource for residents and staff. It encourages residents to participate in interactive activities. As soon as the touchscreen is turned on, the system loads into a tablet style of multiple icons and apps which includes games such as catching fish in the pond and driving a bus. The software also helps residents with health issues, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The G-Touch screen has durable and toughened safety glass that can be easily cleaned and is portable with a specially designed and simple to use interface that hosts a multitude of applications, specifically built for residents and staff in mind. The large screen with built-in front facing speakers and a HD video conferencing camera also provides for spectacular viewings of videos, TV shows and movies as well as being the perfect communication tool to video call loved ones.

Emma Mitchell, Activities Lead at Sussexdown said: “We are beyond grateful to the Friends of Sussexdown for this generous donation to provide such an important device to residents in our care. The work that the Friends of Sussexdown do, including to provide retirement housing for RAF veterans and their dependents, is very important and we are so pleased that our partnership is continuing to go from strength to strength.”

