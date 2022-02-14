Withnail and I auction: Furniture from Uncle Monty's luxurious house to be sold in Billingshurst

Furniture from the set of the British black comedy Withnail and I is to be auctioned in Billingshurst at the end of the month.

The film was released in 1987 and has been described by the BBC as "one of Britain's biggest cult films" and established Richard E. Grant's film career. The movie celebrates its 35th anniversary this spring.

Set in 1969, the film follows two unemployed actors – played by Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann – they decide they need a holiday and borrow the cottage owned by Withnail's eccentric Uncle Monty, played by Richard Griffiths.

Uncle Monty's luxurious house in Chelsea was in fact the home of Professor Bernard Nevill - West House, Glebe Place - and the scenes were filmed in his living room.

Bellmans Auctioneers is including the furniture and works of art from this film location as part of the auction of Professor Nevill's estate, which will be held from February 22 to 24.

Professor Bernard Nevill (1930 - 2019) was well-known as a textile designer and educator. He taught as a lecturer at the Central School of Art and Design from 1957-60 and then at the Royal College of Art and St Martin's School of Art from 1959-74.

William Pasfield, Director at Bellmans and Furniture Specialist & Auctioneer, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we are selling the iconic furniture, paintings, furnishings and works of art admired by many Withnail and I fans over the years. It is a great opportunity to recreate Uncle Monty's eccentric style in your own home."

The Trustees and Executors of the estate have confirmed that all the proceeds from the sale will be donated for a good cause to UK registered charities in loving memory of Bernard Nevill.

