Witness appeal after crash on A27 near Emsworth
Police were called to the scene at 11.50pm, following a report of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, near Emsworth services. The incident involved a black Vauxhall Mokka and a Blue Peugeot 206. Both vehicles were seriously damaged and the driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital, having received a minor injury.
Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Officers would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.