Witness appeal launched after collision in West Wittering which hospitalised man in his 20s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A witness appeal has been launched after a collision in West Wittering yesterday (May 12).

Emergency services were called to a reports of the collision between a motorcycle and a van on Rockwood Road, West Wittering just after 3pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition, Sussex Police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are urging witnesses, or those with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to come forward and make a report.