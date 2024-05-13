Witness appeal launched after collision in West Wittering which hospitalised man in his 20s

By Connor Gormley
Published 13th May 2024, 13:23 BST
A witness appeal has been launched after a collision in West Wittering yesterday (May 12).

Emergency services were called to a reports of the collision between a motorcycle and a van on Rockwood Road, West Wittering just after 3pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition, Sussex Police have said.

Officers are urging witnesses, or those with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to come forward and make a report.

Contact police by emailing [email protected], or calling 101, quoting Operation Allenby.