Witness appeal launched after two men seen acting suspiciously in Bognor Regis
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after two men were seen acting suspiciously in Bognor Regis, a spokesperson has said.
Two men were seen wearing balaclavas in West Park, at around 3am on Wednesday, November 8.
One of the men is described as six foot tall and well built, while the other was described as shorter and slimmer.
Anyone with information about or footage of, or who witnessed the incident, have been asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 757 of 14/11.