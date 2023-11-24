Witness appeal launched after two men seen acting suspiciously in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after two men were seen acting suspiciously in Bognor Regis, a spokesperson has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were seen wearing balaclavas in West Park, at around 3am on Wednesday, November 8.

One of the men is described as six foot tall and well built, while the other was described as shorter and slimmer.