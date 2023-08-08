Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.

Emergency services were called to County Oak Avenue around 7.20pm on Monday (August 7) to reports of a fire in the grounds of Carden Primary School. No injuries have been reported.

Officers are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have been started deliberately.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and have been taken into custody.

A lot of people are thought to have been in the area at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity before or after the fire started.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.