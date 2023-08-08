BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Witnesses sought following fire at Brighton primary school

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:18 BST

Emergency services were called to County Oak Avenue around 7.20pm on Monday (August 7) to reports of a fire in the grounds of Carden Primary School. No injuries have been reported.

Officers are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have been started deliberately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and have been taken into custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a primary school in Brighton.

A lot of people are thought to have been in the area at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity before or after the fire started.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1271 of 07/08.

Related topics:BrightonEmergency servicesCCTV