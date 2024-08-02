Wittering residents raise funds for memorial bench to honour beloved community warden

Community warden Drew Allardice

Residents shocked by the death of a community warden from East Wittering have banded together to buy a memorial bench intended to honour his memory.

The fundraiser, kickstarted by resident Josh Hammett, is for community warden Drew Allardice following the announcement of his death on Monday. Becoming a community warden in 2005, Mr Allardice served East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay for 15 years before his death and, in that time, impacted hundreds of people’s lives.

“I’ve been in around the village, I spoke to him, met up with him, called on him several times, and I know he had a huge impact on people. He was a great man, to be honest,” Josh explained.

Set up earlier this week, the fundraiser has already raised £1,885 from more than 100 donations – a testament to Drew’s impact on his community – which Josh says will go towards a memorial bench on Bookers Green, near the seafront.

"I set up the fundraiser and it’s just gone mad,” he explained, surprised by the project’s vast and sudden success. “I wanted to take it upon myself, to give something back to him because he gave so much to us. We want to put this bench down there on the beach – that’s where he loved to be.

"My first target was £1,250 and it exceeded that overnight. I never expected that. People have just been so generous; I think there’s a donation of over £100 on there. It just adds up, all these people.”

With the initial target secured, all Josh said all remaining funds will be donated to the RNLI at the family’s request, who are equally overwhelmed by the response. “(Drew) would be absolutely chuffed to bits knowing the community has come together for him like that,” his step-daughter Elya, who worked with Drew and saw his influence firsthand, said.

News of the fundraiser comes after both Chichester District Council and East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay Parish Council released separate tributes to Mr Allardice, commending him for his years of dedicated service.A book of condolence has been placed at Bracklesham Barn for anyone wishing to leave a message for his family.