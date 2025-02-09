A woman has died following a collision in East Sussex, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the collision took place on Wednesday (February 5) but later died of her injuries.

An appeal has now been launched for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to investigate a collision on the A26 at Herons Ghyll on Wednesday (February 5) after one of the drivers was sadly confirmed deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to the scene

“Emergency services were called to the collision between two vehicles near Uckfield at around 2.45pm on Wednesday.

“A white Hyundai i10 driving southbound was reported to have collided with a blue Hyundai Ioniq travelling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the i10 – a 25-year-old local woman – was taken to hospital where she sadly died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The driver of the Ioniq – a 64-year-old local man – suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, and anyone with relevant information is asked to report to police.

“In particular, witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles in the area at the time are asked to report it to us.

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Clearwater.”