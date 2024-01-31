Woman, 45, missing from East Sussex village, found dead, police confirm
The body of an East Sussex woman who was reported missing this week has been found, police have confirmed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are saddened to report that the body of previously missing Emma has been found.”
The news comes after police appealed to the public for help locating the 45-year-old.
"It follows an appeal issued on Tuesday, January 30 to help find her.
"Her next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” police added.
"Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.”