Woman charged with arson after fire in Chichester
A woman has been charged with arson and violent offences following a fire in Chichester, Sussex Police have said.
Appearing before Crawley magistrates court, Rebecca Miller, 48, of no fixed address was charged with arson with intent to endanger life and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, Sussex Police said.
Her appearance comes after police were called to reports of a fire on Kingsham Avenue on November 6.
Miller has been remanded in custody, and is due to appear in court to be fixed on December 6.