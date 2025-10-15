A woman spotted a rare fungus while out walking, which has been compared to something out of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Pam Hawkins saw the unusual looking fungus in East Sussex last Wednesday (October 15).

She shared pictures of the specimen, known as Devil's Fingers fungus, on the Sussex Wildlife Trust Nature Table Facebook page, which generated a lot of interest and comments.

One comment read: “Stranger Things fans are probably going to have a field day if they see these.”

Another commenter said the fungus looked like the 'Demogorgon', a monster in Stranger Things.

The fungus is rarely found in the UK.

Pam said she spotted the alien-like specimen just outside Battle.

She said: “We’ve been really surprised at so much interest, although on researching it, it does seem rather a rare sight. My husband and I often go out walking, looking for different things, such as birds, fungi, wild flowers, insects and so on, and luckily it just so happened to be a fungi day.

“I did think it was just a piece of plastic at first, and I’m not really sure why I went back to look at it again, but am really glad I did. We’ve never seen anything like it before but it certainly gets your enthusiasm going to find other things hidden in nature.”

According to the Wildlife Trust, the fungus smells like 'rotting flesh'.

It said: “The devil’s fingers fungus hatches from a slimy, gelatinous ‘egg’. As it grows, the tentacle-like arms start to protrude. The bright red colour of this fungus makes it easy to spot although it is fairly rare in the UK.”

It added that tentacles can be up to 7cm long, and there are usually at least three or four tentacles.

The fungus is also known as octopus stinkhorn.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “The fungi are native to New Zealand and Australia and made their way over to Europe in 1914, believed to have been introduced through military supplies during the start of the First World War. It was first spotted in Cornwall, gradually spreading to other southern counties in the UK.”

Stranger Things is an American television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix.

It is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins where a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.