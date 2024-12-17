A woman has died after the police were called to a ‘medical incident’ in Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were called to an address in Wheatcroft, Wick, on Monday afternoon (December 16).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended a report of a medical incident at an address in Wheatcroft, Littlehampton at 4.20pm.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. There were no suspicious circumstances.

“Her next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”