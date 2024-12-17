Woman found dead in Littlehampton - 'No suspicious circumstances'

A woman has died after the police were called to a ‘medical incident’ in Littlehampton.

Police officers were called to an address in Wheatcroft, Wick, on Monday afternoon (December 16).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended a report of a medical incident at an address in Wheatcroft, Littlehampton at 4.20pm.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. There were no suspicious circumstances.

“Her next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

