Woman found dead in Littlehampton - 'No suspicious circumstances'
A woman has died after the police were called to a ‘medical incident’ in Littlehampton.
Police officers were called to an address in Wheatcroft, Wick, on Monday afternoon (December 16).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended a report of a medical incident at an address in Wheatcroft, Littlehampton at 4.20pm.
“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. There were no suspicious circumstances.
“Her next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”