Woman injured following collision with cyclist on Hastings seafront

This incident happened on Saturday on an area of the promenade at White Rock that is used by both cyclists and pedestrians.

She said: “I was rammed at speed from behind by a cyclist and left bruised and shaken. He came off the bike himself and his bike flipped onto me at full force.

"These mixed pedestrian and cycle paths with no markings are dangerous. Pedestrians deserve to feel safe. Its time the Council fixed this before someone is seriously hurt.”

People took to social media to share similar experiences with a number of people saying they had been hit by cyclists or had a near miss in the past.

Hastings seafront

One father told how his young son was injured by a cyclist on the promenade. He said: “I had my three boys with me, the youngest in a pushchair. I just managed to get us all out of the way in time but the bike’s handlebar clipped the side of my son’s face, cutting and bruising it.

"Times have changed but sadly the infrastructure hasn’t. There are now more people using bikes than ever before, which is fantastic, but the sheer growth and change in cycle technology, especially e-bikes, means cycles have got faster. This all impacts pedestrians.

"We need improved cycle infrastructure. It’s poorly maintained, poorly marked and we need isolated cycle lanes.”

There were also calls for a block colour to be used defining both spaces for pedestrians and cycles.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “We are very sorry to hear that an accident occurred on Saturday. As a council, we remain committed to ensuring the promenade is as safe and accessible as possible for all users.

"We are already reviewing our cycle lane markings and signage and will be carrying out remarking of some areas in the near future. All areas of the seafront promenade, whether shared or split use, have signage in place, as well as markings and tactile paving, where required.”