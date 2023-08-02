A woman fell from the third-floor window of a building in St Leonards yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 1), police said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene in Chapel Park Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 6pm on Tuesday (August 1) to a report of a woman in distress at a property in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards.

“While officers were attempting to engage with the woman and ensure her safety, she was seen to fall from a third-floor window.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time.”