Woman injured following fall from building in St Leonards

A woman fell from the third-floor window of a building in St Leonards yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 1), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene in Chapel Park Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 6pm on Tuesday (August 1) to a report of a woman in distress at a property in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards.

“While officers were attempting to engage with the woman and ensure her safety, she was seen to fall from a third-floor window.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.45pm on August 1 to assist police to a report of a woman in distress at a property in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards. Crews from Hastings Bohemia Road, Bexhill and Battle attended and assisted police and ambulance with the casualty.”

