A missing woman from Hove has been found by Sussex Police.

Tiffany was reported missing on Saturday (July 12).

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that Tiffany, who was reported missing from Hove, has now been located.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared her appeal.”

