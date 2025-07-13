Woman missing from Hove found by Sussex Police
A missing woman from Hove has been found by Sussex Police.
Tiffany was reported missing on Saturday (July 12).
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that Tiffany, who was reported missing from Hove, has now been located.
“Thank you to everyone who has shared her appeal.”
