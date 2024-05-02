Woman reported missing from Bexhill found

A woman reported missing from Bexhill has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:11 BST
Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Lindsay who was reported missing yesterday (May 1)

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Good news! Lindsay, who was reported missing from Bexhill, has been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank those who shared our appeal.”

