Woman reported missing from Bexhill found
Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Lindsay who was reported missing yesterday (May 1)
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Good news! Lindsay, who was reported missing from Bexhill, has been found safe and well.
“We would like to thank those who shared our appeal.”
