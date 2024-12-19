Woman reported missing in Eastbourne found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police

A woman reported missing in Eastbourne has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica was reported missing last night (Wednesday, December 18).

Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are very pleased to report that Jessica, who was reported missing in Eastbourne, has been found safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman reported missing in Eastbourne has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Thank you to all who shared our appeal and came forward with information - it really makes a huge difference.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.