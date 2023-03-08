Womens Day: 11 famous Hastings women

3 . Annie Brassey

As a young woman Annie Brassey travelled the world on the Sunbeam yacht, writing books about her adventures. She arrived back home in Hastings on 26 May 1877 having travelled some 36,000 miles. Her last book The Last Voyage to India and Australia in the Sunbeam was published posthumously in 1887. She had died on board the Sunbeam during a return trip from Australia and was buried at sea.

Photo: supplied