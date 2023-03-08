Womens Day: 11 famous Hastings women

Today is International Womens Day and Hastings has had its share of influential woman ranging from explorers and political protestors to writers and a punk rock icon.
These women made a real impact, often on an international scale, and their memories and legacies live on in buildings named after them, their music, and the books they left behind. One even features as a large painting on the outside of a popular Hastings pub.
1. Muriel Matters
Muriel Matters was an Australian born suffragette who died in Hastings in Hastings in 1969, aged 92. She was organiser of the first 'Votes for Women' caravan that toured the south east counties of England and once chained herself to a grille in a House of Commons gallery.
2. Jo Brand
Jo Brand is a comedian, writer, presenter and actress who was born in Hastings.
3. Annie Brassey
As a young woman Annie Brassey travelled the world on the Sunbeam yacht, writing books about her adventures. She arrived back home in Hastings on 26 May 1877 having travelled some 36,000 miles. Her last book The Last Voyage to India and Australia in the Sunbeam was published posthumously in 1887. She had died on board the Sunbeam during a return trip from Australia and was buried at sea.
4. Poly Styrene
Poly Styrene, born Marianne Joan Elliott-Said, was an English musician, singer-songwriter, and frontwoman for the punk rock band X-Ray Spex. She died of breast cancer in April 2011, at the age of 53. There is Blue Plaque on the St Leonards house where she lived.
