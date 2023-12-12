Women's fashion brand takes first step into brick and mortar retail with shop in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 1,300 square feet, East Street the shop is home to the brand’s wide range of products, its latest collections and a variety of unique items built specifically for the store. Owners and staff hope it will serve as a destination for the Albaray brand, drawing in customers from across the South Coast.

A spokesperson said the brand chose Chichester, and the former Phase Eight site, thanks to the city’s developed infrastructure and a strong resurgence of high street footfall in the years after the pandemic. Aligning with Albaray’s professed commitment to sustainability, the shop has also been designed with eco-friendly materials and a carbon-neutral approach in mind, making for a shopping experience which, Alberay says, will be as environmentally friendly as it is welcoming to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand was originally conceived during lockdown by three industry veterans keen to pioneer a considered approach to fashion. It was launched in March 2021 with a direct to consumer website and stock in high street giants like NEXT, M&S and John Lewis.

Albaray is Chichester high street's newest shop.

The owners say it remains a digital first and London-based company, but insist that the new store is a “milestone” for Albaray: “Our first ever store is not just a retail space but a platform to showcase the brand, inspire customers and help educate them to make mindful choice,” said co-founder and chief creative officer Karen Peacock. “We believe fashion should be effortless, work hard, inspire, and be made responsibly, and we are excited to share this vision with the Chichester community”.