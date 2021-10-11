‘Wonderful’ Hailsham woman celebrates 104th birthday

A woman in Hailsham has celebrated turning 104.

Lily Fox, who is a resident at Caroline House in Ersham Road, was treated to a party alongside family, friends and carers on Saturday, October 9.

Ahead of her birthday Mrs Fox said, “I have had a good life. I am happy. I have had a very happy time. I have never gone without a laugh.”

Lily Fox celebrating her 104th birthday SUS-211110-115153001

The mother of two grew up on a farm near Herstmonceux and said she used to bring a lamb to school.

She said, “I had a pet lamb called Louis and I used to take him to school. He was so good, he never complained.

“I would just pick him up and we went. He was lovely. “

Mrs Fox’s daughter Sheila Parks said, “Mum is amazing. Absolutely amazing.

Lily Fox with her daughter Sheila Park SUS-211110-115821001

“She never complains. She just goes with whatever is happening. She is always happy. She is a wonderful lady.

“She loves her singing. She loves all the games.”

When talking about her secret to a long and happy life, Mrs Fox said, “Working hard all my life and a whiskey at night.”

Mrs Fox, who has grandchildren in Australia and Hailsham, also told the younger generation to enjoy life.

She said, “Just be happy and don’t be bothered.

“Keep everybody else happy, that is all we can do.”

Caroline House activity coordinator Diane Rolfe said Mrs Fox is popular in the care home.

She said, “Everybody loves her. Staff, residents, visitors. We are very lucky.”

Resident Marion Boulting added, “She is the nicest lady I have ever met.”

Carer Rosemary Gray said, “I would like to be like Lily when I am 104. She is very good, she is very popular.”

The former head waitress at the White Friars Hotel in Wartling thanked staff at Caroline House for their care and support.