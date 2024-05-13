Wonky Women's Institute fundraising activity in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wonky WI, St.Leonard's-on-Sea has been up to it's usual fundraising capers. Last year saw us make an amazing amount through various fundraising events towards our fundraising goals for local charities, our own WI group, and our WI Federation.

Through a great fundraising year in 2023 we were able to give £1007 each to our chosen charities that year, which unusually, was three. Our President at the time, Jan, along with Treasurer Sarah and Wonky member Hazel were extremely happy to present cheques to representatives from Surviving the Streets, Little Gate Farm, and Women's Voice.

One way that we raise money for our charities is through one of our Wonky members, Hazel. She is a qualified aromatherapy massage practitioner who donates a substantial part of the monies she makes to Wonky WI. At our April meeting, Hazel presented Wonky WI President, Christine M'Baye, with a cheque for £500 from the services she provides to friends and family.

Craft sales also form a huge part of our fundraising. Last year wer attended many local events with our craft stall, raising monies from the sale of our many varied crafts, all made by our members. In March this year we attended the International Women's Day event at the old Hastings Observer building and made over £200.

2023 Chosen Charities cheque presentation

Future local events should see us out and about with our craft stall, raising monies for our WI and this year's chosen charity, Glow Baby. They are a local charity that provides sensory play, messy play, soft play, free play and play support to local children with impairments or that need something extra, and support to their families. Visit their website at glowbabyplaycentre.co.uk for more information on their venture.

Keep an eye on local events listings for potential opportunities to buy some of our lovely crafts, hand-made by our very talented members. We have soft cuddly bumble bees and teddy bears; warm and cosy fingerless gloves, some with headbands to match; various bracelets , brooches, badges, and key-rings; aprons and peg bags; table decorations and coasters; book marks, play mats, fabric pots, bunting and more - all at very reasonable prices.

Our next monthly meeting on 5th June will have a presentation by our chosen charity, Glow Baby. We are also going to hold our AGM after our usual Wonky news and WI updates. There is always a cuppa and chat.

If you are interested in coming along to a Wonky WI meeting, to become a member or just want to see what we are about, please visit our social media pages at Facebook 'Wonky WI - St Leonards on Sea', or our Instagram page 'wonky_wi', and leave us a message where we will get back to you. You may also email us for further information and our programme is available on request at [email protected]