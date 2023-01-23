Woodmancote shooting: Twin sister of victim to meet with Home Office in law change meeting

The twin sister of a woman shot dead by her partner in Woodmancote is to meet with Home Office ministers in her fight to change gun licensing laws in the UK.

Kelly Fitzgibbons with Ava and Lexi Needham. Picture: Sussex Police

Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, was shot at close range in March 2020 in Woodmancote alongside her two daughters Ava, 4, and Lexi, 2, by 42-year-old builder Robert Needham, partner to Kelly and father to the two girls.

A coroner ruled they were unlawfully killed and Needham committed suicide with the legally-owned gun.

Kelly’s twin sister Emma Ambler is now campaigning for tougher laws on gun ownership.

Emma said: “There are numerous things we think need to change. I think people would be surprised just how easy it is to get a gun in this country.

"It costs less to get a gun licence than a fishing licence. And it's costing the taxpayer £200 at least for each person that wants a gun licence because the licence fee itself nowhere near covers the cost of checks that should legally be carried out.

"Some of those clearly aren't being done properly. Gun licence reviews are only done every five years because they don't have the resources. GPs aren't funded to do checks either.”

Emma is now due to meet with ministers to discuss her concerns and said as rare as these cases may be, they're not rare enough to do nothing at all.

She said: “We still believe that if Rob hadn't had access to such a deadly weapon there could have been a very different outcome.

